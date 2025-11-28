Youth stabbed to death in Sylhet

A youth was killed in a clash between two groups in Badambagicha area of Sylhet district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Shah Mahmud Hasan Tapu, 17, son of Shah Enamul Haque, a resident of Badambagicha area in Sylhet municipality.

According to sources, a clash broke out between two factions of the area at around 11:30 PM when a member of one faction, Mohammad Zahid Hasan, stabbed Tapu repeatedly.

Later, family members rushed Tapu to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital, but he died at 6 AM on Friday.

Following the incident, police arrested Zahid along with two of his associates – Anik Mia and Juned Ahmad – in a drive.

Sylhet Airport Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Syed Anisur Rahman confirmed the incident and said that the body has been sent to Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Legal procedures are underway, added the OC.