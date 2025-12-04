Alia, Priyanka, Katrina’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ to finally roll after years of date clashes

Farhan Akhtar has announced that the production of Jee Le Zaraa, a female-driven road trip film featuring Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif, is finally set to begin after a prolonged delay, reports India Today.

Originally announced in August 2021, the project faced repeated postponements due to overlapping schedules and the challenge of casting suitable male leads.

However, after several reports claiming the film was shelved, Farhan Akhtar recently confirmed that the film is back on track and that the team is managing the dates of the stars cast.

As per the Deccan Chronicle, Farhan said, “To be honest, it was traumatic trying to get the actors’ dates. But we’ve sorted all that out. We’ll start soon.”

The delays led to speculation about the project’s future, with some reports suggesting it had been shelved. Akhtar explained that the main challenges were coordinating the dates of the leading actors and finalising the male co-stars.

Priyanka Chopra, one of the film’s leads, had described her emotions in a 2021 post that read, “Let’s rewind, to me musing about wanting to do another Hindi movie ASAP, on an unusually rainy night in Mumbai in Nov 2019. But it had to be the right one – different, cool, never been done before I thought. The idea grew into a movie helmed by an all-female cast. There are not enough Hindi movies that are female multi-starrers. This led to an impulsive phone call to my 2 real friends about this idea that involved 3 on-screen girlfriends. A celebration of friendship, we called it! (sic).”

“Katrina, Alia, and I enthusiastically met in February 2020 (as seen in this picture), just before the world shut down, to discuss who we could trust to bring this vision to life for us and our choice was unanimous Farhan and Ritesh, Zoya and Reema. We had all worked with @excelmovies and @tigerbabyfilms individually, so this seemed perfect. It just so happened that Farhan was working on a female road trip movie at the same time! Talk about all the stars aligning! And here we are today #JeeLeZaraa it only took 3 years to align all our schedules, but we stuck together and got it done! This one is to sisterhood to friendship and to breaking the mould! Can’t wait to get on the road with Aloo and Katty. My heart’s smiling. See you at the movies (sic),” she wrote then.

Production encountered further delays due to the personal and professional commitments of the actors. The Deccan Chronicle report further highlighted that coordinating dates for the three actors wasn’t easy, and Priyanka Chopra’s global commitments were the biggest obstacle. Chopra has now agreed to carve out time for the film. The casting process for male leads added to the complexity, as Farhan and co-writers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti had a tough time finding male co-stars who were worthy of the trio. The team wanted three A-list actors to pair with Katrina, Priyanka, and Alia, which slowed things down further.

Jee Le Zaraa is a road-trip film, a light-hearted story about female friendships, self-discovery and making independent choices. The film created a huge buzz when it was first announced. However, Akhtar had previously revealed that aligning the schedules of the three leading women had become a challenge.