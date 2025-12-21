Hit pause at L’apostrophe

L’apostrophe, located in Banani right in one of the area’s busier food zones, is hard to miss. Inspired by the French word for the punctuation mark, the cafe aims to make its mark on Bangladesh’s growing coffee culture.

Stepping inside, I immediately felt the shift from the busy streets outside to a calmer, more organised space. The interior has that warm, modern cafe vibe, with wooden tables, soft yellow lighting, and a clean, polished colour palette in soothing shades of blue and brown that makes the whole room look polished without feeling pretentious.

The decor was also kept minimal, without any unnecessary props or overwhelming patterns, which helps create a clean, organised, and inviting atmosphere for visitors.

One feature that really caught our eye is the notable mural inside the café, featuring multiple hands coming together to hold a coffee cup. Our server explained that it represents the cafe’s vision of connection, community, and bringing people together over a good cup of coffee.

The seating was simple yet thoughtfully planned, with a mix of two-seaters for solo visitors or quick meetups, and slightly larger tables for friends or small groups.

After seeing it pop up on my feed multiple times, with mixed reviews, I finally decided to stop by and check it out myself. Upon our visit, we ended up ordering a few different items on the menu to understand the buzz among cafe hoppers.