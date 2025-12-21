US FDA approves new glasses that slow near-sightedness in children

A new type of eyeglass lens, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September, offers children a way to slow the progression of near-sightedness, potentially preventing serious vision problems later in life.

Myopia, or near-sightedness, affects up to 40% of US children by the end of high school, with rates rising due to increased near work, such as screen time and reading. Traditional treatment has focused on correcting vision with standard glasses, but the condition typically worsens as children grow.

The FDA-approved Essilor Stellest lenses are designed for 6 to 12-year-olds and use 11 concentric rings with raised dots to redirect light onto the retina, slowing eye elongation.

Clinical data show a 70% reduction in myopia progression and a 50% decrease in eye lengthening over two years.

Experts say the glasses could reduce long-term risks of severe myopia, including retinal detachment, cataracts, and glaucoma. Unlike contact lenses or medicated drops, these glasses offer a non-invasive option for young children.

The suggested retail price is $450, and many US vision insurance plans are expected to cover the lenses. Ongoing US studies aim to confirm the effectiveness of the lenses in American children.