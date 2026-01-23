Will work and build Bangladesh: Tarique

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman has said that if the party forms the government, it will be able to work for the nation.

“We will work and build the country – Bangladesh first,” he said while addressing an election rally in Araihazar upazila of Narayanganj in the early hours of Friday.

The rally was held at the Panchrukhi Begum Anowara Degree College ground.

Tarique alleged that a group is collecting National ID cards and mobile financial service (bKash) numbers from women, as well as seizing ballot papers meant for expatriate voters.

He questioned how this group differs from those who rigged elections over the past 15 years. “There is no difference – both are the same.”

The BNP chief said one party is engaged in plots, while another had grabbed power through vote rigging. He urged everyone to remain vigilant against such conspiracies.

Addressing voters, he called on them to head to polling centres after offering Tahajjud prayers to cast their votes for the ‘Sheaf of Paddy’ symbol, and perform Fajr prayers nearby.