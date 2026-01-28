BFF arranges grand reception for SAFF Women’s Futsal champions

Bangladesh’s women’s futsal team are set to receive a grand welcome after clinching the title in the inaugural SAFF Women’s Futsal Championship. Led by captain Sabina Khatun, the champions will return home from Thailand on Thursday afternoon, bringing the trophy with them. To celebrate the historic achievement, the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has arranged an open-top bus reception for the players.

While the men’s team returned to Dhaka a day after finishing their campaign, the women’s squad remained in Bangkok for two additional days. During this period, team manager Imran arranged match-winning bonuses for the players and also facilitated sightseeing activities, allowing the champions to enjoy their success off the court as well.

The open-top bus reception has become a familiar symbol of recognition for Bangladesh’s women footballers. After winning their maiden SAFF Women’s Championship in Kathmandu in 2022, the players were welcomed in the same manner. The tradition continued in 2024 when they defended the title, and now, following their futsal triumph, they are set to receive the honor once again.

BFF Vice President Fahad Karim, speaking about the arrangements, said,

“The open-top bus will arrive at the Hatirjheel Amphitheatre, where the team will be officially felicitated in the evening. The players will stay at a hotel that night under BFF’s arrangements and will leave for their respective destinations the following day.”