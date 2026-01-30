Tarique Rahman urges voters to cast ‘Yes’ vote in referendum

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman has officially called on voters to vote ‘Yes’ in the upcoming national referendum alongside the general election.

Addressing a massive divisional rally at Rangpur Collectorate Eidgah field on Friday evening, Rahman framed the vote as a vital tribute to the sacrifices made during the 2024 mass uprising.

His urge marks the first time since his election campaign began on January 22 that the BNP leader has explicitly endorsed the “Yes” campaign for the constitutional referendum.

Tarique told the crowd that while the party is campaigning for the “Sheaf of Paddy” (Dhaner Sheesh) symbol for the 13th National Parliamentary Election, voters must also cast a ‘Yes’ vote on the second ballot to uphold the July National Charter.

“To honor the lives of Abu Sayed in Rangpur, Wasim in Chattogram, and thousands of others who fell for the cause of voting rights and freedom of speech, we must respect the July Charter we signed,” Tarique stated.

He noted that the BNP had proposed its own 31-point reform outline nearly two and a half years ago, asserting that the party has been transparent about its vision for state reform.

He highlighted that while the interim government’s reform commissions have presented proposals largely aligned with the BNP’s original vision, the party remains vocal about any points of disagreement.

The rally was preceded by a solemn visit to the grave of martyr Abu Sayed in Pirganj. Tarique Rahman arrived at Babonpur village around 6:00 PM to offer prayers and met with Sayed’s parents, Makbul Hossain and Monowara Begum, and his siblings.

He expressed his deepest condolences to the family, acknowledging Abu Sayed as a symbol of the nation’s defiance against autocracy.

On the rally stage, Tarique was joined by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee Member Dr. A.Z.M. Zahid Hossain, and divisional leaders. The event, presided over by Rangpur Metropolitan BNP Convener and Rangpur-3 candidate Shamsuzzaman Samu, concluded with the formal introduction of the alliance’s candidates for the Rangpur division.

The chairman urged the electorate to ensure a landslide victory for these representatives to safeguard the democratic transition.