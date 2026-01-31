Shahjalal University student drowns in Sylhet’s Lalakhal

A student of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) has died while bathing at Lalakhal, a tourist spot in Sylhet.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon at Lalakhal Zeropoint, according to Jaintapur Police chief Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Molla.

The drowned, identified as Musab Amin, was a student of the 2022-23 academic year in the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE).

His family is originally from Tangail, though his classmates said they live in Gazipur.

He was a candidate for the student panel supported by Islami Chhatra Shibir in the university’s central students’ council elections, running for a position in Syed Mujtaba Ali Hall.

Asifur Rahman, a student of the 2020-21 academic year in the Department of Social Work, who went on the trip with him, said: “A few of us went to Lalakhal in Sylhet for an outing. Around 1pm, we all went down to the river at the Zeropoint area to bathe.”

“Even after everyone else had finished bathing, Musab said he would take a few more dips. But when he didn’t resurface after diving, we all started searching for him,” he said.

They then informed police. Divers from the police and Fire Service recovered his body.

Mahbubur Rahman said the body was recovered around 3:15pm.