Gold prices fall again

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) has announced new gold prices after reducing the price by Tk 15,746 per bhori.

BAJUS took the decision at a meeting of the standing committee on Price and Price Monitoring on Saturday (January 31).

According to the new rates, the price of the highest quality gold– 22-carat hallmarked gold– has been set at Tk 21,915 per gram.

Based on local measurement standards, this puts the price of gold at Tk 255,617 per bhori.

Within just two days, gold prices dropped by nearly $660 per ounce, equivalent to more than Tk 80,500 in Bangladeshi currency.

Analysts say such a sharp correction in a short period reflects growing instability in the global bullion market.