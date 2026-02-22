Teesta River management project to begin soon, hopes Chinese envoy

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen on Sunday said Dhaka and Beijing have been engaged in long-standing discussions on the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project, expressing hope that work on the long-awaited initiative will begin soon.

He made the remarks while talking to reporters after his meeting with Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, reports UNB.

The Chinese ambassador described the recently held election as smooth and orderly and termed it a victory of democracy.

He said high-level visits between the two countries would continue.

On 17 February, Chinese Premier of the State Council Li Qiang sent a congratulatory message to Tarique Rahman on his inauguration as Bangladeshi prime minister.

Meanwhile, in a press release on Sunday, the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs said both sides had an in-depth exchange of views on the China-Bangladesh relationship and other issues of mutual concern.

Congratulating Khalilur Rahman on his assumption as foreign minister, Ambassador Yao said that, as a friendly neighbour and a comprehensive strategic cooperative partner of Bangladesh, China attaches great importance to deepening relations with the South Asian country, and supports the new government under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in exercising smooth governance.

The envoy said China supports Bangladesh in maintaining solidarity and stability, and in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

He added that China also appreciates Bangladesh’s pursuit of its “Bangladesh First” policy and stands ready to carry forward cooperation in all sectors with the new government of Bangladesh and jointly write new chapters in the bilateral relationship.

During the meeting, Minister Khalilur said that China is a trustworthy friend and reliable partner for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh will continue to pursue a friendly policy toward China, and looks forward to further deepening practical cooperation with the country for the greater benefit of both peoples, he said.