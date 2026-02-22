Saudi Arabia issues 14 lakh visas for Bangladeshis, 750,000 for work: Ambassador

Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdullah Zafer H bin Abiyah on Sunday said that his country has issued 750,000 work visas and altogether 14 lakh visas for Bangladeshi citizens in 2025.

“There is scope for skilled and semi-skilled workers to jobs in the Kingdom as many development works are going on there,” he said when he met Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman.

During the meeting, they discussed the issues of mutual interest.

The Ambassador conveyed greetings from his government and expressed his commitment to further strengthening Saudi Arabia-Bangladesh bilateral relations.

Welcoming the ambassador, the foreign minister described Saudi Arabia as a trusted and longstanding partner of Bangladesh.

He recalled that diplomatic relations between the two countries began during the presidency of late president Ziaur Rahman with the establishment of the Bangladesh Embassy in Saudi Arabia in 1976.

President Zia also paid a historic visit to the Kingdom in 1977.

Both sides acknowledged his historic contribution to promoting Muslim unity.

The foreign minister expressed appreciation for the Saudi leadership’s role in promoting peace and stability in the Middle East and across the Muslim Ummah.

He also conveyed gratitude for hosting a large number of Bangladeshi workers in the Kingdom and underscored the significant potential for expanding cooperation across trade, investment, energy and other priority sectors, leveraging the geostrategic positions of both countries.

Recalling Saudi Arabia’s support in facilitating the repatriation of approximately 200,000 Rohingyas in 1979 at the request of president Ziaur Rahman, the foreign minister appreciated the Kingdom’s continued humanitarian assistance for the 12 lakh Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh and sought its support for sustainable repatriation to Myanmar.

The Saudi ambassador expressed his support to the present government and the intention to work with the government to enhance the current bilateral relations to a comprehensive relationship.

Earlier in the day, the Saudi ambassador also called on Shama Obaed Islam, state minister for foreign affairs, to greet her on her appointment.

The state minister appreciated the reform initiatives led by the crown prince under Saudi Vision 2030.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing bilateral relations for mutual benefit.