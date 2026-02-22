Commerce Minister vows concerted efforts for Sylhet’s development

Commerce Minister Khandaker Abdul Muktadir today called for collective action to advance Sylhet’s development, stressing that progress must transcend individual or partisan interests.

“We will nurture and strengthen Sylhet’s political harmony,” he said, adding that any development initiative undertaken for the region would be a collective effort, not a personal one.

“If the Sylhet-Dhaka highway is expanded, the entire region will benefit. If Sylhet’s water crisis is resolved, everyone will reap the benefits. Therefore, we must work together to move Sylhet forward.”

He made the remarks while addressing a doa and iftar mahfil organized by the district and metropolitan units of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) at a restaurant in the city, held in honor of political leaders.

Outlining his development vision, the adviser said the commitments made during the election campaign would be implemented “to the letter” over the next five years.

He expressed optimism that visible improvements in Sylhet’s living standards would become evident in the near future.

Describing the Commerce Ministry as one of the government’s most challenging portfolios, he noted that maintaining price stability remains a top priority.

“We assumed responsibility just a day before Ramadan. However, with the current level of food stocks and supply of essential commodities, there is no cause for concern,” he said.

He said key import-dependent consumer goods that see increased demand during Ramadan are currently at stable levels.

The adviser said market monitoring will be strengthened to ensure price stability throughout the holy month.

Ruling BNP lawmaker from Sylhet Emran Ahmed Chowdhury along with leaders of various political parties, attended the event.