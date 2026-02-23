Who are all 6 newly appointed city corporation administrators from BNP

Within a week of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) coming to power, the previous administrators of six city corporations across the country, including Dhaka north and south, were replaced. All those appointed to these posts are leaders of the BNP.

Immediately after taking office, local government minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said elections in local government institutions would be arranged “as soon as possible.” Meanwhile, a notification appointing the new administrators was issued by the local government division (city corporation-1 branch) under the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives.

After the Bangladesh Awami League (AL) was ousted from power in the July mass uprising of 2024, the interim government removed the mayors of the city corporations upon taking office. ‘Political’ administrators were then appointed. Now, after the BNP came to power through elections, ‘political’ administrators have again been appointed.