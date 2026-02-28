PM Tarique works on holiday, urges faster manifesto action

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman attended office on Saturday, although it was a public holiday, and called on officials to gear up the implementation process of the government’s election manifesto.

The move, similar to last week’s holiday appearance, signals his push to maintain momentum in delivering key policy priorities.

Tarique Rahman arrived at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in Tejgaon at 10:15am, said his Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon.

He said the Prime Minister left his Gulshan residence in the morning and went to his office in Tejgaon, where he held a meeting with officials and staff members.

During the meeting, Tarique Rahman sought their cooperation in implementing his election manifesto, Rumon added.

Prime Minister’s advisers Mirza Abbas, Ismail Zabiullah, Humayun Kabir, Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, Brig Gen (retd) ATM Shamsul Islam and Zahedur Rahman were present, along with Principal Secretary ABM Abdus Sattar.

The additional press secretary said the Prime Minister is scheduled to attend an iftar hosted by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Center in the afternoon.

Tarique Rahman assumed office as Prime Minister on February 17. Since then, he has been attending office every Saturday despite the weekly government holiday.

Last Saturday, he worked at the PMO in Tejgaon for the first time.