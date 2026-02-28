Mohan Raihan to receive Bangla Academy Literary Award on 2 March

Poet Mohan Raihan will be awarded the Bangla Academy Literary Award on 2.

The information was confirmed in a message sent by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs on Saturday.

According to the statement, after the announcement of conferring the Bangla Academy Literary Award 2026 on Mohan Raihan, various criticisms surfaced in newspapers and on social media. As a result, the decision to present the award was temporarily suspended in order to review the allegations.

An emergency meeting was held at the ministry on 27 February to examine the raised allegations. The meeting was attended by the Cultural Affairs Minister, State Minister and Secretary.

After reviewing the complaints and with the consent of the Prime Minister, the decision was taken to confer the Bangla Academy Literary Award 2026 on Mohan Raihan, the statement said.

The award will be formally handed over to him at 11:00am on 2 March at the Bangla Academy premises.