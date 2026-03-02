Festive Threads: New trends shaping Eid style

Eid has become the prime occasion for festive fashion. Choosing the right outfit, however, is never easy. Each family member has different tastes and together these fragments of desire create a colourful mosaic of Eid fashion. Inspired by this thought, Bangladesh’s leading fashion and lifestyle brand Le Reve has launched its Eid/26 Collection.

Le Reve’s Chief Executive Officer Monnujan Nargis said, “Eid is a time when we reconnect and strengthen bonds with our families and loved ones. Every design in the Eid/26 Collection reflects that connection. This year’s collection has been crafted to suit people of all ages and across all walks of life.”

She added, “This year’s Eid fashion trends show remarkable shifts. Globally, Mediterian prints are gaining popularity, while in South Asia, Farsi salwar kameez, macro-florals, heavy embellishments on slit lines, abaya styles, drop shoulders, and wide-leg silhouettes are trending. All these diverse prints and patterns have been fused into Le Reve’s Eid Collection.”

The Eid ’26 collection highlights teal and cherry red as its primary colours. Complementing these key shades, multiple-layered palettes have been introduced to add depth, diversity, and a festive spirit to the collection. The neutral palette features Buttercream, Golden Haze, Suncloud Mirror, and Algae Bloom, bringing a soft, elegant, and well-balanced look to the designs. The rich palette includes Crushed Cherry, Tomato Red, Hibiscus Red, Squashed Grape Purple, Prickly Pink, and Tide Blue, colours that amplify the joy, vibrancy, and celebratory energy of Eid. The earthy palette consists of Walnut Brown, Soy Sauce, and Kombucha Amber, adding natural warmth and a sense of maturity to the silhouettes. Finally, the shadow palette introduces Jaded Teal, Natural Teal, and Moody Blue. These deep, calming tones create a strong visual contrast, completing the collection with a refined and contemporary edge.

The print stories of the Eid/26 Collection fuse creativity with a sense of connection. Amber Haze, inspired by the colour of amber stone, blends mystic shades. Global Grid and Summer Plaid bring together mosaic, patchwork, and grid patterns for a modern, trendy look. Spiced Bohemia draws inspiration from travel, folk art, and traditional alpana, featuring paisleys, folk florals, and alpana motifs. Party and exclusive collections highlight Mediterian and Decoratif print stories, characterized by jewelry-like motifs, heavy embellishments, and jacquard fabrics.

For women, Le Reve’s Eid/26 Collection offers trendy Farsi and festive salwar kameez, co-ord sets, shrug-style tunics, midi tunics, long shirts, tops, abayas, capes, gowns, muslin, half-silk, and cotton sarees. Under Le Reve’s exclusive label Nargisus, premium party styles include muslin shrug-gown combos, skirt-kameez sets, cape-style tops, layered long tunics, flared and kaftan-cut tunics, and elegant salwar kameez.

For men, the collection features minimal and embellished panjabis, shirts, polos, t-shirts, denim, and pajama pants. Ethnic premium panjabis are paired with trendy drop-shoulder t-shirts, blending tradition with modernity.

The kids’ collection includes salwar kameez, ghagra-choli, frocks, tunics, top-bottom sets, panjabis, polos, and t-shirts with matching bottoms. Teenwear combines age-appropriate designs with modern fashion. The Mini-Me Collection for father-son and mother-daughter duos adds festive, photo-perfect family moments.