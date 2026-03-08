Eight fuel-laden vessels arrive at Chattogram Port

Eight vessels carrying gas and petroleum products have arrived at Chattogram Port, offering temporary relief to Bangladesh’s fuel supply chain amid rising tensions and conflict in the Middle East.

According to port authorities, the tankers anchored at the port on Sunday morning. Officials said the vessels had crossed the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz before 28 February, prior to disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in the region.

Confirming the development, Syed Refayet Hamim, secretary of the Chattogram Port Authority, said the ships are now anchored at the port and are expected to begin unloading their cargo following the completion of necessary procedures.

Meanwhile, concerns over possible disruptions to global fuel supplies have prompted Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation to impose limits on the sale of petroleum products from Friday in an effort to manage domestic stocks.

Sources familiar with the matter said shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has been halted since fighting escalated on 28 February.

While vessels that crossed the strait earlier have been able to reach Bangladesh, several others are now stranded at ports across the Middle East, including those in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Dubai.

Energy analysts warn that a prolonged disruption in shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could put significant pressure on Bangladesh’s fuel supply, potentially forcing authorities to explore alternative procurement routes and sources to maintain energy security.