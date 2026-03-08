Khaleda Zia honoured with ‘Best Indomitable Woman’ award for democracy

Former prime minister Khaleda Zia has been honoured with the ‘Best Indomitable Woman’ award posthumously for her outstanding contribution to the advancement of democracy in Bangladesh.

Barrister Zaima Rahman accepted the award on behalf of Khaleda Zia at a ceremony marking International Women’s Day at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Sunday.

Mohammad Shahabuddin handed over the awards to the recipients during the programme titled “Indomitable Women Award 2026”.

As in previous years, organisers honoured women in several categories for their achievements and contributions to society. The award for advancing democracy went to Khaleda Zia, while Nurun Nahar Akter received recognition for achievements in the economic sector. Mosammat Bobita Khatun received the award for success in education and employment.

Nurbanu Kabir earned recognition as a successful mother, while Mosammat Shamla Begum received the honour for overcoming violence and succeeding in life’s struggles. Mosammat Afroza Yasmin received the award for her outstanding contribution to social development.

Among those present at the event was Dr Zubaida Rahman, spouse of Tarique Rahman.

In her remarks, Zubaida Rahman said Khaleda Zia remained steadfast and resilient despite facing numerous challenges.

“Women’s courage, wisdom and leadership will move society forward. We must prioritise women in every sphere to build a society based on equality, dignity and justice,” she said.

She also said Bangladesh should become a country where all women live safely and enjoy equal rights, adding that International Women’s Day should strengthen commitments to equality, fairness and justice.