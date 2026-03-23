Mirza Abbas shows signs of recovery in Singapore, says minister

BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas is showing gradual improvement while undergoing treatment at Singapore General Hospital, according to Social Welfare Minister Prof Dr AZM Zahid Hossain.

Speaking on Monday, Zahid said physicians attending Abbas have observed encouraging clinical indicators. “I spoke with the doctors and they confirmed that several parameters are improving. His condition is getting better,” he said, noting that recovery may be slow due to the nature of his brain-related condition.

Abbas, who also serves as Political Adviser to the Prime Minister, was flown to Singapore by air ambulance on March 15 after undergoing neurosurgery in Dhaka.

Hospital sources and family members indicated cautious optimism. His personal assistant, Mizanur Rahman Sohel, said doctors assisted Abbas in sitting up on a chair on Monday morning-an encouraging development in his recovery process. He added that Abbas has begun to speak gradually and remains under close medical supervision.

Family members, including his wife Afroza Abbas and son Yasir Abbas, are currently in Singapore attending to him. They have requested prayers for his recovery.

Earlier, Abbas was admitted to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka on March 11 after falling ill and losing consciousness during iftar. A medical board subsequently recommended surgery, which was performed on March 13 and lasted nearly four hours. He remained in intensive care for two days before being transferred abroad for advanced treatment.

Doctors have not yet indicated a timeline for full recovery but say his condition is stable and improving.