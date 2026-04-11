Moulvibazar youth succeeds in yellow watermelon farming

In a quiet village of Juri upazila in Moulvibazar district, surrounded by greenery and a strong agricultural landscape, a young entrepreneur is quietly building a new success story.

What began as curiosity has now turned into a promising agricultural venture, as Khorshed Alam becomes the first farmer in the area to successfully cultivate yellow watermelons, attracting widespread local interest.

Khorshed Alam, a resident of Domabari village under Gowainghat union, works as a journalist and environmental activist. His journey began in 2022 after watching a YouTube video about yellow watermelon farming. He started on a small experimental plot, but early success encouraged him to expand his efforts and he has continued cultivating the crop every year since then.

The unique fruit has quickly become a topic of local fascination. Unlike traditional red watermelons, the yellow variety stands out for its bright color, sweet taste and pleasant aroma. Many locals are seeing it for the first time, leading to a steady flow of visitors and interested farmers to Khorshed’s fields.

With support from Department of Agricultural Extension under Sylhet Agricultural Development Project, Khorshed began cultivating the “Lanfi” variety of yellow watermelon last November on 33 decimals of land.

Using improved seeds, proper care and modern farming techniques, he achieved a strong yield. This season, he expanded cultivation to nearly three bighas of land.

Khorshed said he invested around Tk 300,000 this season and expects sales of Tk500,000 to Tk600,000 if weather conditions remain favorable.

He noted that land which previously remained unused after rice harvesting is now generating income, creating new opportunities for farmers.

Yellow watermelon is a winter crop that takes about three months from sowing to harvest, making it highly suitable for seasonal farming. The soil and climate of the Sylhet region are considered favorable for its cultivation.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Mahmudul Alam said the Lanfi variety has created significant interest in the area, with both farmers and visitors showing curiosity.

He added that the agriculture office is ready to provide technical support to anyone interested in cultivating the crop.

He further noted that the fruit is rich in nutrients, including vitamin A, vitamin C and antioxidants, making it both delicious and healthy. Khorshed’s initiative has not only improved his own financial condition but has also inspired other farmers in the region to consider yellow watermelon as a profitable alternative crop.

Agricultural experts believe that efficient use of unused land, short cultivation time and strong market demand make yellow watermelon a promising addition to country’s agricultural sector.