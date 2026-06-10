Gold prices take big dip; new price set at Tk222,782 per bhori

Gold prices fell sharply in Bangladesh on Wednesday after the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) reduced the price of 22-carat gold by Tk6,591 per bhori.

Under the revised rates, one bhori (11.664 grammes) of 22-carat gold now costs Tk222,782, down from Tk229,373.

BAJUS announced the latest adjustment through a statement on Wednesday morning with the new rates coming into effect from 10am.

The association said the price of pure gold declined in the local market. Considering the overall market situation, its Standing Committee on Pricing and Price Monitoring decided to revise the rates.

According to the new price list, one bhori of 21-carat gold now costs Tk212,635, while 18-carat gold sells for Tk182,250 per bhori. Gold produced under the traditional method now costs Tk148,424 per bhori.

BAJUS last adjusted gold prices on June 6, when it reduced the price of 22-carat gold by Tk5,482 per bhori to Tk229,373.

The latest revision marks the 72nd adjustment to gold prices in the domestic market this year. Of those revisions, BAJUS increased prices 37 times and reduced them 35 times.

In 2025, the association adjusted gold prices 93 times, including 64 increases and 29 reductions.

Alongside gold, BAJUS also reduced silver prices. The price of 22-carat silver fell by Tk350 per bhori to Tk4,899.

Under the revised rates, 21-carat silver now costs Tk4,666 per bhori, while 18-carat silver sells for Tk4,024. Silver produced under the traditional method now costs Tk3,033 per bhori.

BAJUS has adjusted silver prices 43 times so far this year, including 22 increases and 21 reductions. In 2025, it revised silver prices 13 times, raising rates on 10 occasions and reducing them three times.