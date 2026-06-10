175 Bangladeshis have sacrificed lives in UN missions since 1988: PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has said that a total of 175 Bangladeshi peacekeepers have been martyred while serving under United Nations peacekeeping missions since 1988.

Speaking as the chief guest at a programme marking the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers at Senakunja in Dhaka Cantonment on Wednesday morning (10 June), the Prime Minister paid tribute to peacekeepers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the pursuit of global peace.

“On this International Day of UN Peacekeepers, I remember with deep respect all the brave peacekeepers around the world who sacrificed their lives while carrying out the noble duty of maintaining world peace,” he said.

During the event, the Prime Minister presented special honours to the wives of six Bangladesh Army personnel who were killed while serving in Sudan in 2025.

He also awarded members of the armed forces who were injured in recent peacekeeping operations, including the Sudan incident.

In addition, he virtually exchanged greetings with Bangladeshi peacekeepers currently deployed in various missions around the world.

The Prime Minister said that since Bangladesh joined UN peacekeeping operations in 1988, 175 peacekeepers have lost their lives and many others have been injured. He prayed for the departed souls and expressed deep sympathy and condolences to their bereaved families.

“Their sacrifice demonstrates that peacekeepers are committed not only to protecting the independence and sovereignty of their homeland but also to preserving peace anywhere in the world under the UN flag, regardless of the challenges involved,” he said.

Tarique Rahman further noted that more than 200,000 members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces and Police have successfully served in nearly 63 peacekeeping missions across 43 countries to date.

Currently, around 5,860 Bangladeshi peacekeepers are serving with dedication, honesty, and professionalism in 10 UN peacekeeping missions worldwide. Preparations are also underway for Bangladesh’s participation in a new mission in Haiti, he added.