PM Tarique Rahman hopes Dhaka airport’s 3rd terminal to be ready by December

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Wednesday expressed hope that work on the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport will be completed within the scheduled timeframe, enabling its inauguration by December this year.

He came up with the optimism when a Japanese delegation, led by Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Shimada Tomaki, met him at the Prime Minister’s Office in the Secretariat, reports UNB.

The delegation included President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Dr Tanaka Akihiko, said a release issued by the PM’s Press Wing.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the progress of several JICA-funded development projects in Bangladesh, including the Matarbari Deep Sea Port, MRT lines and the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Japan also responded positively to Bangladesh’s request to increase its energy support package from US$ 312 million to $ 500 million to help address the country’s energy needs.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to expedite the implementation of the Bangladesh-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA).

The Japanese delegation also informed the Prime Minister that Japan will provide five patrol boats for the Bangladesh Navy.

The Rohingya crisis also came up for discussion at the meeting.

The Prime Minister sought Japan’s continued support and a stronger role in the international community to ensure the safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable repatriation of Rohingyas to their homeland in Rakhine State of Myanmar.

The Japanese delegation invited the Prime Minister to visit Japan. Tarique Rahman expressed hope that he will make the visit at a mutually convenient time.

Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman, PM’s advisers Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir and Humaiun Kobir and Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Asia-Pacific Overseas Employment Dr Md Shakirul Islam Khan attended the meeting from the Bangladesh side.

The Japanese side included Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Saida Shinichi, Director of the International Cooperation Bureau of Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hirose Aiko and JICA Bangladesh Chief Representative Takahashi Junko.