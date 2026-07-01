Govt pursuing Hasina’s return for trial: Shama

The government is continuing its efforts to bring back former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to face legal proceedings in Bangladesh following her conviction in a crimes against humanity case linked to the July uprising, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Shama said,”There is no fresh update. The matter is under process. A convicted person who has committed crimes and is staying in another country should be brought back to Bangladesh to face justice. That is what the people of Bangladesh expect, and we are working towards that goal.”

On the issue of recovering laundered money, Shama said the government is working with the relevant countries to repatriate funds allegedly siphoned abroad over the past 17 years.

She said Bangladesh has already sought cooperation from 10 countries to recover the funds. The process, she noted, requires bilateral cooperation and compliance with legal procedures in the countries concerned.

Calling the recovery of illicit assets a time-consuming process, she said ongoing negotiations and agreements with the relevant countries have helped advance the government’s efforts to bring the money back to Bangladesh.