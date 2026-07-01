England have ‘hero moments’: Kane

England captain Harry Kane said the Three Lions have “hero moments” in them after his late double avoided a huge World Cup upset to beat DR Congo 2-1 on Wednesday.

Thomas Tuchel’s men next face the daunting task of co-hosts Mexico on home soil in Sunday’s last 16 clash.

But for long spells in Atlanta, it looked like England could be headed for an early exit after Brian Cipenga gave the Leopards a shock lead.

Kane finally broke the African side’s resistence with a header 15 minutes from time and then fired the winner into the roof of the net to take his tally for the tournament to five goals.

“It feels amazing to be honest. What a crazy game,” Kane told BBC. “Whoever it is, we have hero moments.”

England’s defensive display will come under scrutiny, particularly after Tuchel’s decision not to choose more right-back cover in his 26-man squad.

However, Kane claimed they had hit new heights in the tournament going forward after lacklustre displays against Ghana and Panama.

“From an attacking point of view, it’s the best performance so far. We are in the part of the tournament where we have to grind wins out,” added the Bayern Munich striker.

“I just told the boys to enjoy it. Sometimes as an England player, you don’t celebrate how you should. The same as every other nation, we’re through – enjoy it.

“Over the 90 minutes, we’re tough to handle.”