Over 20 million expected at Khamenei’s funeral

More than 20 million people are expected to attend the funeral of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran, according to Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB.

IRIB, citing Al Jazeera, said the turnout could include nearly 10 million residents of the capital, along with millions of mourners from across the country. Funeral prayers and mourning ceremonies are also scheduled in the holy cities of Qom and Mashhad.

The burial was reportedly delayed because of the ongoing conflict, despite Islamic tradition generally calling for burial within 24 hours of death.