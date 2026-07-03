Gold prices up again

The Bangladesh Jewellers’ Association (Bajus) has raised gold prices for the second consecutive day, increasing the price of 22-carat gold by Tk4,374 per bhori to Tk228,556, including VAT.

The new rates were announced on Friday after local pure gold prices increased.

Under the revised rates, 21-carat gold will cost Tk218,292 per bhori, 18-carat gold Tk187,440 and traditional-method gold Tk153,148, all including VAT.

On Thursday, Bajus had increased the price of 22-carat gold by Tk2,216 per bhori to Tk224,182, including VAT.

With the latest revision, gold prices have been adjusted 86 times so far this year “43 increases, 42 reductions and one VAT adjustment.