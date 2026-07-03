Switzerland beat Algeria 2-0 to reach last 16

Switzerland secured a place in the FIFA World Cup last 16 with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Algeria on Thursday, thanks to goals from Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye.

Breel Embolo opened the scoring after 20-year-old Johan Manzambi burst down the left flank and delivered a low cross into the box for the striker to finish. It was Manzambi’s second assist of the tournament. The youngster has also scored three goals in four World Cup appearances despite making only two starts.

Switzerland doubled their lead a minute into the second half when Dan Ndoye calmly slotted home after the ball fell kindly to him on the edge of the penalty area.

The Swiss, who were eliminated in the round of 16 at the 2006, 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cups, will look to end that run when they play either Colombia or Ghana in the last 16 on Tuesday.

They will remain in Vancouver for the knockout-stage fixture.