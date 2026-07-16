Measles symptoms claim 8 more lives, 1,171 infected

Eight more children died with measles symptoms in the last 24 hours, while 1,171 others were newly infected across the country.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) revealed the data in its latest measles update on Thursday afternoon.

With the new fatalities, the total death toll from measles and measles-like symptoms has reached 779 since March 15. Among them, 684 children passed away with symptoms, though measles was not laboratory-confirmed in those cases.

Additionally, 95 children have died from laboratory-confirmed measles infections during the same period.

Out of the newly recorded cases in the last 24 hours, 197 children tested positive for measles, while 974 patients exhibited measles symptoms. During this period, 941 children were hospitalized with the illness, while 1,015 patients were discharged after recovery.