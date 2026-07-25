Experts advise against taking antibiotics for fever

Medicine and public health experts here today advised people against taking any kind of antibiotics in fever.

If you suffer from fever, you should only take paracetamol. Fever accompanied by headache, body ache, joint pain, and skin rashes are symptoms of dengue, they said adding in such symptoms one must refrain from taking aspirin-based medications.

Advising the people not to be panicked but to remain vigilant regarding the dengue, they said that the key to dengue control is caution and public awareness.

Preventing the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes, protecting one from mosquito bites, and seeking medical advice promptly are the most effective ways to control dengue.

Directorate General of Health Services has already identified 59 wards under the two city corporations of Dhaka as high-risk dengue zones. In this situation, the government has also taken various steps to prevent dengue.

So far this year (up to July 23) 39 people died from dengue across the country. A total of 12,020 people were infected. A total of 10,991 dengue patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Regarding dengue treatment, Dr. Hasan Hafizur Rahman, Associate Professor of the Medicine Department at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, told BSS, “It is safe to follow medical treatment as per the doctor’s advice. Do not buy or take any medicine from pharmacies without a doctor’s prescription. If children have a fever, make them drink plenty of fluids, including coconut water and sharbot. Additionally, if they go outside, children should wear full pants, full-sleeved shirts, and socks.”

Public health expert Dr. Lelin Chowdhury said, “Currently, multiple viruses are increasing simultaneously-corona, dengue, diarrhea, etc. The general public is getting confused about identifying the reason. There is no reason to be afraid of, awareness is essential. If symptoms appear, one should get tested and consult a doctor.”

Regarding this, Dr. Mushtaq Hossain, advisor to the government’s Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), told BSS, “Dengue occurs every year, and we think it won’t happen next year. We remain satisfied with temporary measures.

Dengue cannot be fought with such limited manpower of the city corporations. City corporation personnel are only applying insecticides. The government must take the primary initiative to control dengue, he said.

Professor Dr. Mostafizur Rahman, a distinguished child specialist and President of the BCS Health Forum said, “Aedes mosquito has a somewhat different nature compared to common mosquitoes. It prefers to live in urban areas more than in rural areas. One of the main reasons is that for breeding, the Aedes mosquito chooses shallow and clear water. It does not lay eggs in muddy or dirty water. As a result, clean water accumulated in flower pots, containers kept on roofs or balconies, tires, or other small containers become an ideal breeding ground for Aedes mosquitoes.

Professor Mostafizur Rahman said, “Aedes mosquito has a specific biological rhythm. The first two hours after sunrise and the two to three hours before sunset are their most active periods. During these times, the tendency of Aedes mosquitoes to bite is the highest. Therefore, special caution should be taken during these times, and preventive measures against mosquitoes should be adopted if necessary.

Dr. Kazi Ahmed Zaki, Director of IEDCR, said, “Due to the DENV-3 serotype, the tendency for patients to rapidly develop complications like dengue shock syndrome is also increasing.

The most effective way to control dengue is to destroy Aedes mosquito breeding grounds. If you have a fever, do not neglect it-get tested and seek treatment promptly. Additionally, everyone must remain vigilant to ensure that water does not accumulate anywhere around their homes, he said.