Toast to the New Year at Four Points by Sheraton

Enter the New Year in style as their fabulous restaurants lay out an indulgent festive feast for the grandest New Year’s Eve Party. There will be New Year Eve special Buffet Dinner on 31st December which is priced at BDT 5900 Net Per Person at their signature restaurant THE EATERY (24th floor)  & THE BEAST (26th floor) ‘With Live Music on the New Year’s eve. Soak up the gorgeous atmosphere from the sky deck, as the hotel takes you on a journey of sensory delights wrapped in luxury. They’re also having New Year special buffet dinner at BDT 5000 Net per person at both the restaurants, which has started from 28th of December 2019 and will be available till 3rd January 2020. Buy one get one & Buy One Get Three offer is also applicable here with selected bank cards. The exuberance of the season is reflected all around the restaurants with spectacular settings and lavish culinary spreads. Reservations and details: 01966662152, 01966662158.

On New Year’s Eve surround yourself with the foods and lounging ambience at their OASIS LOUNGE featured by snacks and drinks packages (For 2 pax) comes with two options, one is BDT 7500 Nett. & another one is BDT 4000 Nett.  Reservation: 01966662153Step into 2019 with the biggest New Year bash which is going to be a celebration to rival all others because the open air garden style restaurant PANASH is all set to host New Year special Buffet Dinner only at BDT 3500 nett per person, available on 31st December 2019. Reservation: 01966662151.

“New Year’s Eve is the biggest night of the year and we want it to be a roaring celebration for all. There is no better way to welcome the New Year than by sharing the precious moments with your family and friends. At Four points Dhaka, we always try to make your celebration special, our culinary team will ensure that your dining experience is exceptional in every way. From a choice of entertainment to sumptuous settings and indulgent dining, we promise our guests an extravaganza for the senses. So, put on your dancing shoes as the countdown to the New Year starts. Our exciting packages will build up the tempo to take you into the New Year” said Mashfa Alam, Marketing Executive, Four Points by Sheraton Dhaka.”