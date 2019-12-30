Toast to the New Year at Four Points by Sheraton

2020 is quickly approaching, so have the time of your life ringing in the New Year by attending one of the top celebrations taking place at Four Points by Sheraton Dhaka.

On New Year’s Eve surround yourself with the foods and lounging ambience at their OASIS LOUNGE featured by snacks and drinks packages (For 2 pax) comes with two options, one is BDT 7500 Nett. & another one is BDT 4000 Nett. Reservation: 01966662153Step into 2019 with the biggest New Year bash which is going to be a celebration to rival all others because the open air garden style restaurant PANASH is all set to host New Year special Buffet Dinner only at BDT 3500 nett per person, available on 31st December 2019. Reservation: 01966662151.

“New Year’s Eve is the biggest night of the year and we want it to be a roaring celebration for all. There is no better way to welcome the New Year than by sharing the precious moments with your family and friends. At Four points Dhaka, we always try to make your celebration special, our culinary team will ensure that your dining experience is exceptional in every way. From a choice of entertainment to sumptuous settings and indulgent dining, we promise our guests an extravaganza for the senses. So, put on your dancing shoes as the countdown to the New Year starts. Our exciting packages will build up the tempo to take you into the New Year” said Mashfa Alam, Marketing Executive, Four Points by Sheraton Dhaka.”