BME community needs to be more vocal in mainstream UK politics – Rushanara Ali MP

Muhammed Shahed Rahman :

The BME community must be more vocal in the mainstream politics of Britain to assert their demands. She also said the young generation should come forward, develop themselves and be united and peaceful. We have to play our roles from our respective positions to build a better future for Britain. Rushanara Ali MP was speaking as the chief guest at the Eid Reunion organised by BAME Tower Hamlets members.

The event was held on 26 July in a hall in East London, under the chairmanship of Anisur Rahman Anis.

After the welcome speech by General Secretary Babul Khan, Labour Group Leader Sirajul Islam, former Councillor Helal Abbas, Councillor Shuvo Hussain, former Speaker Mizan Chowdhury, former Councillor Saad Chowdhury, former Councillor Puru Miah, former BME President Ajmal Hussain spoke.

Among other guests who were in attendance were Vice-President Nazma Hussain, Husneara Matin, Shahida Rahman, Poplar Lime House Labour Party Secretary Asra Anjum, Amina Ali, Banglatown Labour Party President Amir Hussain, Community leader Tarif Ahmed, Lansbury Ward President Ansarul Haque, BME Joint Secretary Anwar Miah, Banglatown Labour Party Secretary Aminul Haque Zilu, Moniruzzaman Moni, Abdul Jalil Chowdhury, Redwan Ahmed, Suleman Hussey, Abdus Sattar, Gulab Ali, Abdur Rahman, Youth Officer Hamim Chowdhury.

Executive members of London Bangla Press Club Ahad Chowdhury Babu, Sarwar Hussain, and TV news presenter Salahuddin Shaheen.