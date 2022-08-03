Gold price goes up by Tk 1,050 per bhori

Jewellers have raised the price of gold by Tk 1,050 to Tk 82,348 per bhori (11.664 grams) due to a hike in the price of the precious metal in the international market.

The price of 22-carat gold is now Tk 7,060 per gram while it is Tk 6,740 for 21-carat gold, according to a press release issued by Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) on Wednesday.

The price of 18-carat gold has been fixed at Tk 5,780 per gram while that of traditional one at Tk 4,775.

The new rate comes into effect on Thursday.

The price of silver will remain unchanged. The price of 22-carat silver is Tk 130 per gram while that of 21-carat Tk 123 and 18-carat silver Tk 105 per gram.