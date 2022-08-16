Bangla Sanglap wins PRESTIGE AWARDS 2022

By Muhammed Shahed Rahman :

Bangla Sanglap newspaper has won the “Best Bilingual News Paper of the Year ” PRESTIGE AWARDS 2022 for its special contribution to mainstream media in the UK.

On Sunday, 14 August 2022 at a crowd-filled ceremony, at the Garden Suite of Gorse Hill Hotel, Guildford, Surrey, England, the London and South East England PRESTIGE AWARDS 2022 Committee awarded Bangla Sanglap.

Editor Md. Moshahid Ali and Bangla Sanglap members received this award.

The organisers of the award committee, Mr Daniel, Mr Andrew Wells and Miss Lauren Hill officially presented the award to the editor of Bangla Sanglap. Representatives of various UK mainstream media were present at this time.

Dr Anisur Rahman Anis, the special representative of Bangla Songlap newspaper and member of London Bangla Press Club, Ansar Miah, Managing Director of Bangla Sanglap, Muhammed Shahed Rahman, Assistant Editor of Bangla Sanglap and Chair of Bangla Songlap Readers Forum in the UK Sufi Suhail Ahmed and others were present at the award ceremony.

It should be noted that Bangla Sanglap won the London and South East England PRESTIGE AWARDS 2022 as the Best Bilingual Newspaper of the Year for making a special contribution to the community by publishing various public awareness news during the Corona period.