TCB starts selling products to family cardholders

Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) on Sunday (September 11) started selling sugar, lentil and soybean oil at subsidised prices to one crore low-income families.

Commerce Ministry senior secretary Tapon Kanti Ghosh inaugurated the programme in Tejgaon’s Begunbari area in the capital this morning.

He said, “Around 5 crore people in the country are being benefited through this programme. The products will be distributed every month.”

TCB cardholders will be able to buy one kilogram of sugar at Tk 55, two kilograms of lentils at Tk 65 per kilogram and two litres of soybean oil at Tk 110 per litre.