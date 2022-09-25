Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 572 new cases

Bangladesh reported two more Covid-linked deaths with 572 fresh cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With the new numbers, country’s total fatalities rose to 29,353 while the total caseload to 2,021,690, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate declined to 12.96 per cent from Saturday’s 13.12 per cent as 4,413 samples were tested.

The latest deceased were a man and a woman from Dhaka division.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent while the recovery rate declined to 97.09 per cent respectively.

In August, the country reported 32 Covid-linked deaths and 6,689 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.