Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Country’s both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) – on Sunday plunged due to mainly price fall in large-cap securities.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 48.84 points or 0.74 percent to 6,515.16. Two other indices also ended sharply lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 35.77 points to finish at 2,329.92 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 15.71 points to close at 1,421.01, BSS reports.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, remained low and amounted to Taka 18,105.25 million which was Taka 16,661.36 million at the previous session of the week.

Out of 373 issues traded, 117 declined, 95 advanced and 161 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Orion Pharma topped the turnover chart, followed by Beximco, UNIQUEHRL, BD Com and JHRML.

MONOSPOOL was the day’s top gainer, posting 9.97 percent gain while Orion Pharma was the worst loser, losing 9.69 per cent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended sharply lower with the CSE All Share Price Index – CASPI -losing 161.86 points to settle at 19,183.01 and the Selective Categories Index – CSCX shedding 97.73 points to close at 11,498.29.

Of the issues traded, 83 declined, 74 advanced and 83 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.