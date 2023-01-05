Sheikh Kamal 2nd Youth Games continue in full swing

The Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games continued in full swing as the inauguration ceremony and matches of the games held on the third day Wednesday at different districts across the country. The Inter-upazila phase will conclude on January 10.

Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni formally inaugurated the Youth Games in Chandpur district today. Additional Superintendent of Police Sudipta Roy and Chandpur’s Municipal Mayor Zillur Rahman were also present at the inauguration ceremony, presided by Chandpur Deputy Commissioner Kamrul Hasan.

Gopalganj inter-upazila level games have begun at the local Sheikh Kamal Stadium ground. Gopalganj’s Deputy Commissioner Kazi Mahbubul Alam inaugurated the games as the chief guest. Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) and Gopalganj’s District Sports Association’s (DSA) general secretary Rashedur Rahman presided over the opening ceremony.

Bangladesh Olympic Association’s (BOA) deputy secretary general Ashikur Rahman Miku, Gopalganj district Awami League’s president Mahabub Ali Khan, Bangladesh Swimming Federation’s general secretary and Dhaka Divisional Sports Association general secretary M. B. Saif and district’s additional superintendent of police Mohaiman Islam was also present in the opening ceremony.

More than 400 boys’ and girls’ U-17 participants of five upazilas are participating in eight events. The events are football, kabaddi, archery, table tennis, swimming, athletics, badminton and chess.

On the other hand, the youth games have started in Narail district.

Narail’s Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Habibur Rahman formally inaugurated the games at Kurirdob field of Narail Government Victoria College.

Bangladesh Swimming Federation’s Secretary General SM Saif, Narail’s municipal Mayor Anjuman Ara, Narail District Sports Association’s general secretary Ashikur Rahman Miku, were among others spoke on the occasion.

BOA’s former director general brigadier general (retd.) Fakruddin Haider, district sports officer Kamruzzaman, Narail district women’s Awami League’s general secretary Ismat Ara, were among others, also present there.

The inter-upazila phases have also started in Lalmonirhat district. Lalmonirhat district’s deputy commissioner Mohammad Ullah inaugurated the Youth Games at Sheikh Kamal Stadium.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Adv. Matiar Rahman, district’s Mayor Rezaul Karim Swapan were also present in the opening ceremony, presided by Lalmonirhat District Sports Association’s general secretary Abu Ahad Khandkar Lelin.

A total of 755 players are participating in athletics, chess, badminton, cycling, karate, wushu, football and kabaddi events in Lalmonirhat district.

On the third day of the games held in Lalmonirhat, Dina Adhikari of Hatibandha Upazila emerged top in the 100 meters race while Swapna of the same district finished second position. Nishat Tasneem of Hatibandha topped in 200m race while Mohana Akhter of Lalmonihat Sadar finished second position.

Sohagi Rani of Hatibandha emerged first in 400m and Sapna of Sadar Upazila finished second position. Dina Adhikari of Hatibandha emerged first in 800m while Iti of Sadar Upazila finished second position. Sushmita of Hatibandha emerged top first and Itmani of Kaliganj came second in 1500m race.

Sohagi Rani of Hatibandha emerged first while Aduri of Sadar Upazila finished second in long jump. Itimani of Hatibandha topped the first spot in high jump event while Sumitra of Kaliganj finished second position.

Sohagi Rani of Hatibandha emerged topped in shot put event while Aduri of Sadar Upazila finished the second position.

Md. Noor Alam Emon of Hatibandhar became the first in the boys’ 100m race while Md. Hasanuzzaman of Aditmari Upazila finished second position. Salekin Turag of Hatibandhar emerged top in 200m race while Hasanur of Aditmari finished second position.

Shahidul Islam of Hatibandhar emerged first in 400m race while Md. Al Amin of Lalmonirhat Sadar finished second position.

Md. Tariqul Islam of Hatibandha emerged first in 800m race while Md. Meraj of and Lalmanihar sadar finished second position. Mahidul of Hatibandha emerged top in 1500m race while Md. Bandhan of Kaliganj finished second position.

Konkan of Hatibandha emerged first in long jump while Sajib of Kaliganj finished the second spot.

Konkan of Hatibandhar emerged first in high jump while Rakib of Kaliganj finished second position.

Al Amin of Hatibandha emerged first in shot put while Asim of Kaliganj finished second position.

Ismail Hossain of Lalmonirhat Sadar became the first and Sifatzamin second in the youth chess singles rapid event.

Panchbibi Upazila emerged champion after defeating Sadar Upazila by 7-0 goals in the final of inter-upazila level girls’ football held in Joypurhat.

In the boy’s football, Sadar Upazila became the champion defeating Kalai Upazila by 2-1 goals.

Nilphamari Sadar Upazila emerged champions after defeating Domar Upazila by 53-23 points in the final of boys’ Kabaddi held in Nilphamari.

Sadar Upazila won Domar Upazila with 41-31 points in the final of girls’ Kabaddi event.

Haslu Hasan of Haripur Upazila became the first in long jump boys’ event held in Thakurgaon district. Rifat Islam of Thakurgaon Sadar finished second position. Aarti Rani of Pirganj emerged top in the girls’ event while Jhinuk Rani Sen of Thakurgaon Sadar finished second position.

Pirganj beat Baliadangi Upazila by 17-0 points in the boys’ rugby event. Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila defeated Ranishkoil Upazila by 46-0 points in the girls’ rugby event.

In Mymensingh district, Sadar upazila champion in boy’s football after defeating Muktagacha sports association by 2-0 goals in the final.

In Narail district, Naheed and Afsana Khatun pair of Sadar’s became the champion in archery mixed doubles event while Hadi and Sohana of Lohagarah finished runners up. Al Amin emerged the boys’ singles champion while Nahid Biswas finished runners-up. Afsana Khatun emerged champions in the girls’ singles event while Sohana Khatun finished runner-up.

On the other hand, Syedpur Upazila Badminton team emerged champions in both boys’ and girls’ badminton event.

In the boys’ singles final, Abdul Quader of Syedpur Upazila emerged champion defeating Alif Adnan of Nilphamari Sadar by 2-1 sets. Farhana Abid of Syedpur emerged champion in the women’s singles event beating Jabin Subha of Nilphamari Sadar in by 2-1 sets.