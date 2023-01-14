Shakib guides Barishal to 3rd BPL 2023 win

Shakib Al Hasan powered Fortune Barishal to their third victory in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) with the bat Saturday in Chattogram.

Riding on the all-rounder’s 45-ball 81, Barishal beat Comilla Victorians by 12 runs.

Earlier, Comilla won the toss and sent Barishal in to bat first. The opening batters failed to get going, but Shakib, coming in at number four, played a gem of a knock with eight fours and four sixes, helping his team post 177 for six in 20 overs.

Also, Ibrahim Zadran and Chaturanga de Silva scored 27 and 21 runs, respectively, for Barishal.

For Comilla, Tanvir Islam bagged four wickets for 33 runs.

Chasing 178, Comilla managed to score 165 for seven in 20 overs.

Khushdil Shah scored 43 for them; Imrul Kayes and Mosaddek Hossain scored 28 and 27, respectively.

However, Pakistani opener Mohammad Rizwan could not do well with the bat for Comilla. He scored 18 runs off 11 balls.

While Barishal registered their third win in the BPL, Comilla are yet to win a match.