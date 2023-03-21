Mayor Arif is returning to Sylhet after treatment

Sylhet City Corporation Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury, who is undergoing treatment in the capital Dhaka, has expressed his desire to return to Sylhet. If everything is fine, he can return to Sylhet on Wednesday (March 22). This was said by the Chief Health Officer of Sylhet City Corporation. Zahidul Islam.

He said that currently the physical condition of Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury is fairly good. He wants to observe Ramadan fasts in Sylhet. He told the doctors about this. He will return to Sylhet on Wednesday if the doctors respond. He also said that the doctors advised him to stay on bed rest for at least 15 days. So even if he returns to Sylhet, he will have to stay on bed rest at home.

By the way; Last Sunday (March 12) night, when he felt sick, he was admitted to a private hospital in Sylhet city late at night. Later on Wednesday (March 15) he was sent to Dhaka by air for better treatment. After the physical examination, he was admitted to United Hospital under the supervision of specialist doctor Professor Mominuzzaman.

Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury was diagnosed with 3 blocks in his heart when an angiogram was done at 9 am on Thursday (March 16) and the doctors successfully placed the ring. Now he is admitted in the CCU unit of the hospital. Earlier, Ariful Haque Chowdhury had a stent placed in his heart when he suffered from a heart attack in 2014.