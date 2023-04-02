Amin Mohammad Group Chairman Enamul Haque passes away

Chairman of Amin Mohammad Group Alhaj MM Enamul Haque passed away at his Gulshan residence in the capital on Saturday.

He died around 11:18pm. He was 64.

Alhaj MM Enamul Haque was also the President of Editorial Board of Dainik Shomoyer Alo.

He left behind wife, two sons, a daughter and a host of relatives and well-wisher to mourn his death.

The namaz-e-janaza for the famous businessman in the country will be held at Gulshan Society Mosque at 10am. Later, MM Enamul Haque will be laid to rest in Banani graveyard.

Born in Dakshin Medinipur village under Lohajang upazila in Munshiganj on December 1, 1958. He established real estate company Amin Mohammad Lands Development Limited and other business organisations. He was also engaged in various social activities.