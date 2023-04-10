Article 70 gives stability to govt: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday came down heavily on a few parliament members as they are advocating against Article 70 in the Constitution despite the article has given sustainability to the government and thus the development.

“Article 70 has given protection to democracy alongside further strengthening it to reach its benefit to the people. But, a few of our (parliament) members are against the article as they are unable to play the game of seating and unseating the government,” she said.

The Prime Minister, also Leader of the House, was delivering the valedictory speech in the 22nd (special) session of the 11th parliament, marking the Golden Jubilee of the parliament with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

The Prime Minister said a few parliament members are expressing concern over Article 70 in the Constitution due to their inexperience, referring to the unseating of the governments formed after 1946 and 1954 elections mainly due to floor-crossing of the parliament members.

“Many are expressing concern over Article 70 in the Constitution. Those who are doing so, might have a lack of experience. Article 70 has given scope to our country to give the government stability, for which reason the country has witnessed development,” she said.

During his submission, Deputy Leader of the Opposition, Ghulam Muhammed Quader spoke about revoking Article 70 of the Constitution.

Earlier, the parliament held a special discussion in line with a resolution taken by the Prime Minister on April 7 under section 147 of the rules of procedure of the parliament.

President Md Abdul Hamid delivered a memorial speech in the parliament highlighting the country’s achievements.

Leader of the Opposition Raushon Ershad, Deputy Leader of the House Matia Chowdhury and Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, also spoke in the parliament.