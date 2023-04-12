Bangabazar traders resume business setting up chowkis under open sky

Bangabazar traders temporarily set up chowkis and resumed their business under the open sky defying sun heat.

Mainly, due to Eid-ul-Fitr, the place has been temporarily arranged for the traders. Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) made the arrangements for them on temporary basis.

Some were found using large umbrellas to protect themselves and buyers from the scorching sun.

Earlier, bricks and sand were being laid at the southern part of the market area.

According to the DSCC investigation report, there are 3,845 victim traders. Of them, 700 are able to set up chowkis there today. Later, others will also set up their makeshift shops here.

DSCC Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh formally inaugurated business activities at the site around 12:45pm.

He said, “DSCC will give Tk 2 crore to the fire affected traders as financial assistance. Though Eid is coming towards, this time is very important for them. We made the arrangements for the traders to run their business temporarily. We will later try to set up canopy here as they are selling products under the open sky.”

The decision of full rehabilitation of Bangabazar fire affected traders will be taken after Eid, he added.