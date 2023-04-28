Metrorail to be extended to Tongi

Metrorail will be extended to Tongi from the current station in Diabari of Uttara in the capital, Roads and Highway Division secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri said.

“We hope that the Line-6 of metro rail will be extended to Motijheel. Now, the contraction of Line-2 and extension of Line-6 from Diabari to Tongi are underway. Japan will support the work,” he told a media on Friday.

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has expressed interest in contributing to the project.

The RHD secretary hoped that the metro line from Motijheel to Kamalapur will be completed by 2026. “We’ll start construction of Diabari to Tongi line then,” he said.

Asian Development Bank, Korea and the World Bank are also interested to engage in the MRT project, the official mentioned.

Dhaka and Tokyo on Wednesday signed eight instruments, including one for metro rail on the second day of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s four-day state visit to Japan at the invitation of her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

Bangladesh rolled out its first metro rail services last December with great fanfare in a desperate effort to ease commuting in Dhaka.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina flagged off the first metro train at Uttara North Station and became the first passenger on the maiden trip to Agargaon after inaugurating the services.