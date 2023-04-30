SSC, equivalent exams begin across country

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations for 2023 began on Sunday across the country.

The exams began at 10am and it will end at 1pm. On the first days, Bangla 1st Paper examination is being held under nine education boards, while Quran Majid and Tajvid under the Madrasa Education Board and Bangla-2 under the Technical Education Board.

Education Minister Dipu Moni warned that stern action will be taken against those who will try to leak question papers.

A total of 20 lakh 72 thousand and 163 candidates are likely to sit for this year’s SSC exams. Of them, 10 lakh 21 thousand and 197 are boys and 10 lakh 50 thousand and 966 are girls.

The written examinations will be held from April 30 to May 23, while practical tests will be held from May 24 to May 30.