Langra Babul arrested in Baralekha

The police have arrested the notorious dacoit Babul Ahmed alias Babul Dakat alias Langra Babul in Baralekha upazila of Moulvibazar.

On Monday (May 1) at around 3:30 pm, Baralekha police station SI Zaheed Ahmad conducted a raid with the force and arrested Babul Dakat. Accused Babul Dakat was arrested by the police from his house.

According to the police, the arrested accused Babul is accused of multiple robbery cases in different police stations of Sylhet and Moulvibazar districts. He is an active member of an inter-district gang. Multiple arrest warrants are issued against him.

Babul Ahmad alias Babul Dakat is the son of deceased Muzammil Ali of village Keshrigul of Baralekhar in Moulvibazar district.

Police said that at least 7 cases are pending against him in different police stations.

Pending cases against Babul Dakat

FIR No-4/62 of Kanighat Police Station, Sylhet, dated April 02, 2018; GR No-62, Dated- 02 April, 2018; Time- 20.15 hrs Section- 395/397 Penal Code-1860.

FIR No-6/206 of Sylhet’s Biyanibazar Police Station, dated 07 December 2016; Time- 10:30 Section- 399/402 Penal Code-1860; .

FIR No-09/127 of Baralekha Police Station of Moulvibazar, dated 15th October, 2010; Time- 11: 10 minutes Section- 394 Penal Code-1860.

FIR No-4/78 of Baralekha Police Station of Moulvibazar, Dated- May 04, 2022; GR No-, Dated- 04th May, 2022; Time- 00.10 Hours Section- 143/323/324/325/326/307/506 Penal Code-1860.

FIR No. 3 of Kanighat Police Station, Sylhet, dated April 07, 2015; Time- Section- 395/397 Penal Code-1860.

FIR No-03 of Baralekha Police Station of Moulvibazar, Dated- June 08, 2014; Time- 09:45 minutes Section- 399/402 Penal Code-1860.

FIR No-17/134 of Kulaura Police Station, Moulvibazar, dated May 16, 2013; Time- Section- 395/397 Penal Code-1860.