No scope of importing all kinds of good: NBR chairman

There is no scope of giving permission to import all kinds of goods from India through Akhaura Land Port in Brahmanbaria, said National Board of Revenue (NBR) chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Munim.

He made the remarks while talking to correspondents after inaugurating a bagge scanner set up at Akhaura Land Port in Brahmanbaria on Saturday (May 6, 2023) afternoon.

Most of the goods which are allowed to import through Akhaura Land Port come from the Indian states other than Tripura. As a result, businessman cannot make desired level of profit after meeting import expenditures and paying duty. So, they have been demanding import of all kinds of goods.

The NBR chairman said, “We will give permission to import of goods from India if we receive a list. But, there is not adequate facilities for examination at the land port if we allow to import all kinds of goods from India. So, we cannot open the land port to import of all kinds of goods. However, we will give permission to import those goods which can be imported from India.”

Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Munim said the land ports and customs will receive revenues because of allowing India to tarnsport goods to its different states using Chittagong and Mongla ports. It will also help generating employment opportunities in transport sector. Besides, Bangladesh will receive duties for allowing India to use its roads. Moreover, the existing friendly relationship between the two countries will be strengthened further.

