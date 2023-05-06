Prachi forms new committee

Prachin Chikitsa (Prachi), a platform of alternative medicine practitioners, on Saturday formed national executive committee nominating Saleh Muhammd Abdur Rahman as president.

The organisation also nominated Kamruzzaman and Abdul Matin as general secretaries in the 71-member national executive committee for next two years, said a press release.

Prachi national standing committee chairman Muhammad Shafiqur Rahman, members Mokhlesur Rahman and Atikur Rahman were present at the prorgamme in the capital.

The platform has been advocating on announcing July 5 as National Ayurvedic and Unani day.