Miss Universe finalist Sienna Weir dies at 23 after tragic horse riding accident

Sienna Weir, a 2022 Miss Universe finalist and Australian fashion model, died at the age of 23 following a tragic horse-riding accident, New York Post reported. The model suffered a fatal accident while riding a horse last month in her native Australia.

According to News.com.au, Ms Weir was riding at Windsor Polo Grounds in Australia on April 2, when her horse fell. She was reportedly put on life support for several weeks due to her injuries, before being taken off on Thursday, May 4.

The news of her demise was shared by her family who said that they made a decision to take her off life support.

Her modelling agency Scoop Management also confirmed her death and shared several photographs of her on Instagram on Thursday. ”Forever in our hearts,” the post was captioned.

Notably, Sienna Weir was one of the 27 finalists in the 2022 Australian Miss Universe competition. She had a double degree in English literature and Psychology from Sydney University. She previously told local outlets that she was planning to move to the UK to continue her career and ”spend more time with my sister, niece, and nephew and expand both my professional and social network.”

The Australian fitness model had a lifelong passion for horse riding. She told Gold Coast Magazine, ”Although I’ve lived most of my life in the city, I have a deep and unmoving love for show jumping. My family aren’t quite sure where this passion came from, but I’ve been horse-riding since I was 3 years old and can’t imagine my life without it. I travel to rural Sydney 2-3 times a week to train and compete around New South Wales or broader Australia every other weekend.”

Meanwhile, tributes from friends, family, and colleagues in the modelling industry flooded social media, with many expressing their condolences. “You were one of the kindest souls in the world, you lit up the room and the world is a lot darker now that you are gone,” Australian photographer Chris Dwyer wrote.

“As a fellow equestrian, this pains me even more. Rest in Peace,” another commented.