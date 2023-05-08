Request made to use proper spelling of President’s name

The Public Division of the Bangabhaban has requested to write proper spelling of name of President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

This information was revealed in a notification of the Press Information Department (PID) on Monday (May 8).

The notification added proper spelling of the name of the President in Bangla and English. In Bangla, the name is — মো. সাহাবুদ্দিন, and in English, the name is – MOHAMMED SHAHABUDDIN.

The Public Division of the Bangabhaban has emphasised the need for using and publishing proper spelling of the name of the President in all government offices, mass media, and Bangladesh missions in abroad.